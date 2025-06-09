A New King of Clay?

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Ben Lindbergh and Lindsay Gibbs discuss Carlos Alcaraz’s dazzling comeback win over Jannik Sinner in the men’s French Open finals. Then they welcome Kim Ng, the commissioner of the new Athletes Unlimited Softball League, to talk about all things pro softball. They also speak with professor and author Neil Longley about some of the reasons Canada’s Stanley Cup drought has persisted for so long. Finally, Alex has an Afterball on the implications of the House v. NCAA settlement for athletes like star softball pitcher NiJaree Canady.

French Open Finals (2:18): Carlos and Coco win.

Women’s Pro Softball (21:16): What’s to come for a fledgling league?

The Stanley Cup (45:23): Can the Oilers break the curse?

Afterballs (1:04:19): The House v. NCAA settlemen





