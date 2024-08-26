Football’s Private Equity Hail Mary

Slate contributing writer and co-host of the podcast Split Zone Duo, Alex Kirshner hosts this week’s Hang Up and Listen. Alex is joined by The Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh and founder of the Power Plays newsletter, Lindsay Gibbs for a discussion of private equity in the NFL and college football. Later, they break down the National Women’s Soccer League and the NWSL Players Association's new collective bargaining agreement. Plus, Joey Votto’s retirement and the decline of power players at first base in the MLB.





Football (2:25): Private equity invests in the NFL and CFB.





NWSL (22:55): The National Women’s Soccer League strikes a deal with the Players Association.





Baseball (43:27): Has the time of dominant first basemen and juggernaut teams evaporated?





