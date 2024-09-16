The U.S. Wins Solheim!

Split Zone Duo’s Alex Kirshner, Power Plays’ Lindsay Gibbs, and the Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh reunite to talk about the U.S. women’s first victory at the Solheim Cup in eight years. They also discuss the Oakland Athletics’ move to Sacramento, and Tua Tagovailoa’s latest frightening concussion. On the bonus episode, Slate Plus members can hear chat about A’ja Wilson’s historic WNBA season.





LPGA (2:12): The U.S. beats Europe at the Solheim Cup.





Oakland A’s (28:07): The Athletics are on to Sacramento, but then where?





Tua Tagovailoa (46:20): The Dolphins quarterback's head injury and future.





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad free.)





