The Year Without Caitlin Clark

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Ben Lindbergh, and Lindsay Gibbs discuss the WNBA playoffs and the Indiana Fever's surprise success, despite an injured Caitlin Clark. They get into the uptick in long NFL field goals. Then they speak with managing editor of True Blue LA, Eric Stephen, about the career and retirement of Clayton Kershaw. For Afterballs, Ben recaps the final week of the MLB regular season and its nail-biting finishes.

On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the hosts discuss the ongoing gambling scandal in college basketball.

WNBA (3:18): Can Indiana continue to rise?

NFL field goals (17:32): Why are there so many 60-yarders?

Clayton Kershaw (31:26): The Dodgers ace hangs it up.

Afterballs (52:16): Will the Mets and Tigers continue to spiral?

