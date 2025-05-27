The WNBA’s Fever Dream

One week into a new WNBA season, hosts Alex Kirshner, Ben Lindbergh chat with co-host Lindsay Gibbs about Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and what’s ahead in the league’s looming collective bargaining talks. Then tennis writer Ben Rothenberg joins to preview the French Open and break down key storylines on and off the court. Later, the hosts tackle the future of the controversial "tush push" in the NFL. Lindsay wraps up with an Afterball on the persistent pay gap between men and women in tennis.









WNBA (3:04): It's still the Caitlin Clark show.

French Open (23:59): Will Sinner return to domination

Tush Push (45:44): The Eagles' favorite play is here to stay

Afterballs (57:28): The long and continued history of sexism in tennis









(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)









Want more Hang Up and Listen? Subscribe to Slate Plus to immediately unlock weekly bonus episodes. Plus, you’ll access ad-free listening across all your favorite Slate podcasts. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts by clicking “Try Free” at the top of our show page, or visit slate.com/hangupplus to get access wherever you listen.