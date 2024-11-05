The Dodgers Bring Glory Back to L.A.

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh talk about the dominant Dodgers, why NCAA coaches are hiring lobbyists, election gambling, and the return of Afterballs! On the Bonus episode exclusively for Slate Plus members, the hosts get into esports, and gaming star FAKER's fifth League of Legends World Championship.





World Series (4:47): The Dodgers were good. The Yankees were bad.





Olympic Sports (19:23): a group of collegiate Olympic sports coaching associations hired lobbying firm FGS Global.





Election Betting (35:58): The potential ramifications of sportsbooks hosting presidential election bets.





Afterballs (48:29): Lindsay Gibbs on WTA Finals and Saudi Arabia





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad free.)









Disclosure in Podcast Description: A Bond Account is a self-directed brokerage account with Public Investing, member FINRA/SIPC. Deposits into this account are used to purchase 10 investment-grade and high-yield bonds. As of 9/26/24, the average, annualized yield to worst (YTW) across the Bond Account is greater than 6%. A bond’s yield is a function of its market price, which can fluctuate; therefore, a bond’s YTW is not “locked in” until the bond is purchased, and your yield at time of purchase may be different from the yield shown here. The “locked in” YTW is not guaranteed; you may receive less than the YTW of the bonds in the Bond Account if you sell any of the bonds before maturity or if the issuer defaults on the bond. Public Investing charges a markup on each bond trade. See our Fee Schedule. Bond Accounts are not recommendations of individual bonds or default allocations. The bonds in the Bond Account have not been selected based on your needs or risk profile. See https://public.com/disclosures/bond-account to learn more.