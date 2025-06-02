Finals Week

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Ben Lindbergh and Lindsay Gibbs break down the NBA Finals and the savvy draft and trade decisions that led to this year’s showdown between two small-market teams. They also unpack the NHL Finals rematch between Edmonton and Florida and whether a Canadian team can finally reclaim glory. Finally, they speak with New York Times sports business reporter Ken Belson about looming tax code changes proposed by the Trump administration that could spell major headaches for NFL owners.

On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel discusses the vibe-crushing “foul up 3,” strategy plaguing the end of high-stakes NBA games.





NBA Finals (4:41): Pacers vs. Thunder

NHL Finals (19:49): Panthers vs. Oilers

Sports Tax Issues (31:10): Will Trump kneecap sports team owners?





