Vin Scully in His Own Words

Josh Levin, the New Yorker’s Vinson Cunningham, and Slate’s Henry Grabar take an audio tour of Vin Scully’s broadcasting career. They also discuss the documentary NYC Point Gods. Finally, Josh interviews tennis players Maxime Cressy and Daria Saville.

Vin Scully (2:36): Eight moments from 66 years in the booth.

NYC Point Gods (33:11): Is the new basketball documentary worth watching?

Tennis (48:33): Conversations with two of the most fascinating players on tour.

Afterball (1:16:42): Josh on the Shammgodd—or is it the Pooh Allen?