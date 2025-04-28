Shedeur: The Hype vs. Reality

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh talk about the NFL Draft and the media’s response leading up to its most shocking picks. Ben provides his April baseball rundown, and later, the panel is joined by The Entertainment Strategy Guy for an interview about major media buyers’ feelings about F1.

On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel discusses Nottingham Forest, the small but scrappy Premier League club vying for a Champions League spot.





NFL Draft (4:23): Shedeur and the other major moves over the weekend

MLB month one (23:50): Where does the season stand, thirty games in?

F1 media problems (46:52): The motorsport’s ratings don’t match its asking price





