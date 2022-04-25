Is Winning Time a Winner?

Vinson Cunningham, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about the decline of the Brooklyn Nets and the rise of the New Orleans Pelicans. They also discuss Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes, and they review the HBO series Winning Time, on the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA playoffs (3:55): What’s gone wrong for Brooklyn? What’s going right for New Orleans?

Wimbledon (25:34): Is there any logic to banning individual Russian athletes?

Winning Time (49:08): What the show gets right and what it gets wrong.

Afterball (1:09:52): Josh on hiding in sports.