Golf’s Boring GOAT?

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Ben Lindbergh, and Lindsay Gibbs discuss the brilliant (but boringly calm) Scottie Scheffler, who racked up yet another victory at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush. The hosts then welcome Front Office Sports writer Annie Costabile to examine the WNBA’s All-Star weekend. They also get into the MLB All-Star game’s swing-off finale.

On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel ranks their favorite and least favorite innovations in sports broadcasting.





Scottie Scheffler (3:37): He loves The Office more than golf.

WNBA All-Star Weekend (21:42): How the players used their CBA leverage

The Swing-Off (40:33): With great power comes great endings?





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





Get more Hang Up and Listen with Slate Plus! Join for weekly bonus episodes of Hang Up and Listen and ad-free listening on all your favorite Slate podcasts. Subscribe from the Hang Up and Listen show page on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or visit slate.com/hangupplus for access wherever you listen.





You can email us at hangup@slate.com.





Podcast production and editing by Kevin Bendis, with production assistance from Patrick Fort.



