Stalkers: A Hidden Threat to Athletes

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Ben Lindbergh, and Lindsay Gibbs speak to the Athletic’s Carson Kessler about her recent investigative series on the rise of stalking in sports. The panel then previews the upcoming college football season before welcoming golf journalist Brendan Porath to break down the Ryder Cup and the drama around Keegan Bradley potentially being the first player-captain since the early 1960s.

Sports Stalkers (3:50): The chilling rise in disturbing fan behavior.

CFB preview (23:30): What we love and hate going into week zero.

Ryder Cup (50:48): Is Keegan Bradley teeing up to fail?

