A Reckoning for Luis Rubiales

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh speak to the Athletic’s Dermot Corrigan about the trial of former Spanish women’s soccer chief Luis Rubiales, who was found guilty of sexually assaulting World Cup star Jenni Hermoso. The trial not only condemned the Spanish Football Federation, but also spotlighted a deeper issue of misogyny in Spain. The panel also revisits the 4 Nations Face-Off and the political tensions that boiled over during the hockey tournament. Finally, they discuss the end of the long-standing partnership between ESPN and MLB.





On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel ponders what a Stephen A. presidential campaign might look like.





Rubiales (2:48): The Spanish soccer boss is found guilty.





MAGA vs Canada (27:17): Canada beats back the Americans once again





MLB (41:28): ESPN and pro-baseball decide to part ways.





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





