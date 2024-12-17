The Patriot Way Comes to Chapel Hill

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Ben Lindbergh, and Lindsay Gibbs talk about Bill Belichick and how one of the winningest NFL coaches of all time transitions to college football as UNC’s head coach. The panel also discusses the NBA Cup and the recent Bills-Lions slugfest. Finally Ben delivers an Afterball on Catfish Hunter and the history of deferred salary payments across sports. On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the hosts talk about this year’s Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, and the future of two-way stars.





Belichick (2:35): The Hoody is heading the Tar Heels





NBA Cup (22:31): Did anyone care about this midseason tournament?





Bills Vs. Lions (41:23): Was this past weekend’s matchup a Super Bowl preview?





Afterballs (54:10): Ben on the history of deferred payments across sports.













