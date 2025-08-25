ESPN Gambles on Streaming

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Ben Lindbergh, and Lindsay Gibbs discuss ESPN’s new $30-a-month streaming service, and the media giant’s attempt to maintain a streaming service without cutting off its cable cash cow. The panel then welcomes the New Yorker staff writer Louisa Thomas to review the U.S. Open’s revamped mixed doubles event. They also weigh in on Anthony Richardson and the Colts’ decision to bench their young quarterback ahead of the regular season.

On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the hosts look at the Minnesota Lynx and Napheesa Colliers' return to WNBA dominance.

ESPN Plus (4:19): The broadcaster’s bet on streaming.

Mixed Doubles (22:10): The U.S. Open's newest competition was mostly a success.

Anthony Richardson (41:47): Are NFL teams giving young quarterbacks enough of a shot?





