Micah and Jerry’s Dallas Standoff

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Ben Lindbergh, and Lindsay Gibbs are joined by Cowboys beat writer RJ Ochoa to dissect the messy public contract negotiations between Jerry Jones and superstar Micah Parsons. The panel also discusses the relocation dispute between the Connecticut Sun and the WNBA, plus Jen Pawol becoming the first female umpire in MLB.

On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel talks about the Kansas City Chiefs not being favored to win the Super Bowl this season.





Jerry Jones (4:29): The drama king digs in his heels.

The Connecticut Sun (24:20): Will Boston finally have its WNBA team?

Jen Pawol (43:25): Baseball’s umpire glass ceiling is finally broken.





