Shohei Ohtani and the Greatest Game Ever Played

Split Zone Duo’s Alex Kirshner, Power Plays’ Lindsay Gibbs, and the Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh discuss Shohei’s record-breaking season, Adrian Wojnarowski’s retirement, and the waning passing abilities of NFL quarterbacks. In the bonus episode exclusively for Slate Plus members, the hosts examine whether the SAFE Bet Act could actually rein in sports betting.





Woj (3:09): What comes next for sports scoop culture in a post-Woj world?





Ohtani (24:43): The first man to reach the 50/50 club.





NFL (42:57): The League’s passing offenses are not doing well.





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad free.)





