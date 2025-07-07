The LeBron and Giannis Loyalty Test

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Ben Lindbergh, and Lindsay Gibbs break down an unexpectedly quiet start to NBA free agency while big trade rumors keep swirling. They dig into fresh betting scandals rattling baseball and basketball, including Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz. And they debate whether the WNBA’s ambitious expansion plans are moving too fast for the league’s own good.

Plus, Alex has an Afterball about the remarkable mismanagement of the Washington Nationals.

NBA Free Agency (3:19): Could LeBron move on at age 40?

Sports Betting (20:07): Did Luis Ortiz engage in micro betting?

WNBA Expansion (39:10): Too fast, too soon?

Afterballs (57:26): The Nats fired their GM days before the MLB Draft.

