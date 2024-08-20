15 Years of Hang Up and Listen

Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin reflect on hosting Slate’s sports podcast, which debuted in July 2009.





Retrospective (6:51): How the show attempted to be an antidote to traditional sports talk radio.





Old Afterballs (30:55): Josh on a 1934 battle between a scorpion and a spider. Stefan with an update to “Proud to Be an Astro” from Ball Four.





New Afterballs (51:17): Josh on listener comments after the first episode of Hang Up and Listen. Stefan on a decade and a half of Afterballs.





