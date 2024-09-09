The NFL's Nine-Figure Quarterback Crisis

Slate contributing writer and co-host of the podcast Split Zone Duo, Alex Kirshner is back in the host chair this week. Joining Alex is the founder of the Power Plays newsletter, Lindsay Gibbs, and Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald. The panel comb through NFL Week 1, the American near victories at the US Open, and Angel Reese’s season-ending injury. In the Bonus episode, Slate Plus members can hear a discussion about Deion Sanders' disappointing Buffaloes.









NFL (3:13): The big budgets and big gambles on the current crop of QBs





US Open (23:02): The American Grand Slam drought continues.





WNBA (40:21): Angel Reese’s rookie season is cut short.





