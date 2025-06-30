The Caitlin Clark Dilemma

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Ben Lindbergh, and Lindsay Gibbs discuss Caitlin Clark’s injuries, controversies, and dramas that continue to spotlight the Fever and WNBA. They also get into the effects of major league baseball teams' use of minor league ballparks, plus a talk with SB Nation’s Ricky O’Donnell to break down the NBA draft.

On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel speaks to Out of Your League newsletter writer Frankie de la Cretaz, about the Golden State Valkyries’ embrace and fostering of its queer fanbase.





Caitlin Clark (4:33): All eyes on the Fever

Minor League parks (26:22): How two pro teams have adjusted to smaller stadiums

NBA Draft (41:55): Cooper Flagg’s a Mav





