Robo Calls: The Umps of the Future Are Here

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh dive into the inclusion and implications of robotic officiating in the NFL and MLB. They also discuss the retirement of basketball all-time great, Diana Taurasi. Finally, they talk about a right-wing proposal for a steroid-fueled sports league. For Afterballs, Alex remembers the careers of Czech hockey superstar Jaromir Jagr as well as the beloved voice of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Mike Lange, who died last month.





On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel discusses the popular NBA parody Twitter account, NBACentel.





Robo Refs (3:15): Robots will be used to scrutinize calls in both baseball and football.





Diana Taurasi (21:49): The basketball icon steps away after twenty-plus years.





Let 'em Juice (37:46): The bizarre proposal from Donald Trump Jr. and friends for a steroid-acceptable sports league.





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





