A World Series for the Ages

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh discuss what was possibly the greatest World Series of all time. Then they’re joined by Matt Brown, the publisher of Extra Points, to break down the competing Republican and Democratic proposals that could reshape the future of college sports. Finally, the Hang Up podfather Josh Levin returns to introduce his new sports history podcast, Replay Booth, and shares an Afterball about a forgotten baseball hero.

The World Series (6:28): Yamamoto heroics

College Sports and Politics (27:28): Why Texas billionaire Cody Campbell might be interrupting your Saturday football viewing experience

Josh is back! (47:48): Levin returns to tell us about his new podcast, Replay Booth

