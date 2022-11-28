Who Is Jerry Jones?

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by journalist Meg Swanick to preview the U.S. men’s soccer team’s matchup against Iran. Ben Mathis-Lilley, the author of The Hot Seat, also joins to discuss Michigan’s win over Ohio State. Finally, they talk about the Washington Post’s feature on Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

USA-Iran (4:09): The on-field and off-field implications of the USMNT’s big game.

Michigan-Ohio State (25:53): How the Wolverines took down the Buckeyes again.

Jerry Jones (46:30): How much responsibility does he bear for the NFL’s diversity problems?

Afterball (1:07:46): Joel on the resignation of Stanford football coach David Shaw.