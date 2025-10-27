The NBA’s Growing Gambling Affair

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh discuss the federal indictments of NBA players and coaches for gambling incidents and how the ubiquity of online betting plays a role.. Then the panel is joined by the host of the Ringer’s F1 podcast, Megan Schuster, to discuss the excitement and drama heading into the final stretch of the Formula 1 season. Finally, they finish with a mid-season NFL check-in.

On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel discusses the San Francisco Giants hiring a college baseball coach as their new manager, a first in MLB.

Gambling and the NBA (2:47): Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier have been indicted

F1 (21:56): Can Verstappen eke out another championship?

NFL (38:14): Could Daniel Jones really be an MVP

(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)

Get more Hang Up and Listen with Slate Plus! Join for weekly bonus episodes of Hang Up and Listen and ad-free listening on all your favorite Slate podcasts. Subscribe from the Hang Up and Listen show page on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or visit slate.com/hangupplus for access wherever you listen.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.

Podcast production and editing by Kevin Bendis, with production assistance from Patrick Fort.



