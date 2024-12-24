Rickey Henderson Was Ahead of His Time

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Ben Lindbergh, and Lindsay Gibbs talk about the death of a legend: Rickey Henderson. Then, they dig into the end of the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament and the sport’s growth. The panel also discusses the shenanigans taking place as Tampa Bay-area authorities consider building a new ballpark.

Finally, Alex delivers an Afterball on the first round of the College Football Playoff and explains why most games suck, actually.

On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the hosts talk about the latest in a string of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce inspired schlocky movies.

Rickey Henderson (2:17): A baseball legend dies at 65.

Volleyball (21:28): The NCAA tournament comes to a close.

Tampa Bay ballpark schemes (39:12): Should the team get public bonds to pay for a new stadium?

Afterballs (53:12): Alex on why everyone hates the College Football Playoff this year





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





