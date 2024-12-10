Juan Soto: The New Mr. Met

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Ben Lindbergh, and Lindsay Gibbs discuss Juan Soto’s earth-shatteringly large contract with the New York Mets. They also talk about Lewis Hamilton’s last ride for Mercedes before he moves to team Ferrari, and Igor Shesterkin’s unprecedented new deal with the New York Rangers. For Afterballs, Alex breaks down some of the controversy within college football’s first 12-team playoff. On the bonus episode, available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the hosts discuss expansion teams and how different leagues such as the WNBA and NHL have handled new additions.





Soto (2:51): His shocking shuffle over the Queens.





F1 (23:18): Lewis Hamilton rolls on from Mercedes.





NHL goalies (40:51): Igor Shesterkin sets a new contract record.





Afterballs (55:37): Alex on college football's new twelve-team playoffs.





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





