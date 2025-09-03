Bill’s Chapel Hill Spill

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Ben Lindbergh, and Lindsay Gibbs discuss college football’s wild week one, including Bill Belichick’s disastrous debut with the Tar Heels and Arch Manning’s early struggles. They dissect the baffling Micah Parsons trade, and later welcome Syracuse sports management professor Lindsey Darvin to explore whether the world of video gaming is boosting women's sports. Finally, Ben has an Afterball on, “unwritten rules” in tennis, and their effect on the U.S. Open.

Chapel Hill Bill (2:28): Laid an egg

Micah Parsons (18:13): Jerry Jones traded away his star to turn the spotlight on himself, once again.

Women’s Sports Video Games (33:02): Are e-sports becoming more inclusive?

Afterballs (55:46): Ben on tennis’ unwritten rules.

Podcast production and editing by Kevin Bendis, with production assistance from Patrick Fort.