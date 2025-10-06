Everything Is Sports Betting

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh speak to Slate’s Nitish Pahwa about prediction markets and the legally gray future of gambling. Then they turn to college football and Bill Belichick’s messy start at UNC. The panel wraps with a discussion of Napheesa Collier’s recent criticism of WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and the backlash it caused.

On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, Bad Bunny hits the Super Bowl halftime stage!

Prediction Markets (3:35): Kalshi’s big bet

Belichick (25:12): The greatest coach keeps laying eggs

WNBA (41:06): Collier vs. Engelbert





Podcast production and editing by Kevin Bendis, with production assistance from Patrick Fort.