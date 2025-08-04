Trump vs. the IOC

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Ben Lindbergh, and Lindsay Gibbs talk to sportswriter Rodger Sherman about how the United States’ immigration maneuvering might affect the Olympics. They also discuss the NFL’s new multibillion dollar deal with ESPN, and how the Minnesota Twins’ massive trade-off could affect the team – and the rest of MLB.

On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel holds a special draft: one fictional player and one real player they want back in the game.

IOC (4:20): Trump’s immigration plans run afoul of the IOC.

NFL ESPN(23:27): ESPN acquires a ton of NFL assets.

Minnesota Twins (40:11): The team’s trade deadline turns into a fire sale.





