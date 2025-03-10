UNC’s March Sadness

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh discuss the ACC Tournament and the storied college basketball rivalry between UNC, Duke, and NC State. While once-mighty UNC and NC State navigate challenging seasons, Duke looks poised for a title run with Cooper Flagg at the helm. Later, sports writer Neil Paine joins the show to discuss NHL trade deadline drama, and to reflect on the closure of the data-driven news site FiveThirtyEight.





On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, Neil Paine sticks around to break down the NASCAR Cup series debut of Katherine Legge.





Triangle College Basketball (2:55): The state of North Carolina’s powerhouse teams in the ACC





NHL Trade Deadline (20:19): The Hurricanes’' surprising trade to Dallas of star Mikko Rantanen





RIP 538 (42:07): Farewell to the analytical news and sports site that was about more than number crunching.





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





