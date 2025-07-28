Chaos Inside the NFLPA

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Ben Lindbergh, and Lindsay Gibbs speak with ESPN senior NFL reporter Kalyn Kahler on the secrets, scandals, and leadership implosion plaguing the NFL Players Association ahead of labor negotiations. They also discuss the historic induction of Ichiro Suzuki in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the death of Hulk Hogan.

On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel reviews the new movie Happy Gilmore 2.





NFLPA (2:59): Behind the scenes of the leadership meltdown.

Ichiro(25:10): The first Japanese MLB position player joins the Hall of Fame.

Hulk Hogan (45:28): The wrestling giant’s life, death, and embarrassing embrace of bigotry.





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





Get more Hang Up and Listen with Slate Plus! Join for weekly bonus episodes of Hang Up and Listen and ad-free listening on all your favorite Slate podcasts. Subscribe from the Hang Up and Listen show page on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or visit slate.com/hangupplus for access wherever you listen.





You can email us at hangup@slate.com.





Podcast production and editing by Kevin Bendis, with production assistance from Patrick Fort.