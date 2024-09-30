It’s the Postseason. Almost.

Split Zone Duo’s Alex Kirshner, Power Plays’ Lindsay Gibbs, and the Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh get into playoff talk, first MLB and then the WNBA. Later, they talk about the seemingly impossible task of filling Nick Saban’s shoes at Alabama. On the bonus episode exclusively for Slate Plus members, they discuss the White Sox's historic implosion.









MLB (2:48): Which playoff team should Lindsay root for?





WNBA (21:16): Dijonai Carrington and the start of the playoffs





CFB (42:22): Kalen DeBoer keeps the Tide rolling





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad free.)





