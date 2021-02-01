Is Curt Schilling a Hall of Famer?

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about the latest NFL hiring cycle, where just one Black coach got hired to run a team. They also assess Australia’s tennis quarantine and discuss whether Curt Schilling will break the baseball Hall of Fame.

NFL coaches (01:52): What if anything can be done to get Black coaches more opportunities?

COVID (20:52): Sports in Australia vs. sports in the pandemic-ravaged United States.

Curt Schilling (35:56): Should writers consider his “character” when casting their Hall of Fame ballots?

Afterballs (54:14): Josh on Jackie Robinson vs. sportswriter Bill Keefe and Melissa Kaplan on the Phillie Phanatic.