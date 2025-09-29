America's Trumpy Ryder Cup Flop

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Ben Lindbergh, and Lindsay Gibbs speak to Fried Egg Golf’s Kevin Van Valkenburg about the American crowds, President, and golf lapses at the Ryder Cup. Ben previews the MLB playoffs, and the hosts discuss the purchase of Electronic Arts by Jared Kushner and a Saudi investment fund. For Afterballs, Ben dusts off a copy of Robert Redford’s oft-forgotten and underrated ski film, Downhill Racer.

On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, Lindsay recounts the drama of the WNBA semifinals.

Ryder Cup (6:18): American losers

MLB (26:19): Mets gonna Mets

E.A. Sports (42:33): It’s in the…sovereign wealth fund?

Afterballs (54:18): Remembering Downhill Racer





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





You can email us at hangup@slate.com.





Podcast production and editing by Kevin Bendis, with production assistance from Patrick Fort.



