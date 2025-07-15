Sinner Mows Down Alcaraz on the Grass

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Ben Lindbergh, and Lindsay Gibbs are joined by Giri Nathan, co-founder of Defector and author of the new book Changeover, for a discussion of Jannik Sinner’s breakthrough win and Iga Świątek’s domination at Wimbledon. The panel also digs into the Atlanta Braves’ surprisingly disappointing season, and then they welcome sportswriter Henry Bushnell to post-mortem the FIFA Club World Cup.

Plus, Lindsay has an Afterball on the amazing career and retirement of soccer player Tobin Heath.

On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel discusses the NCAA’s proposed plan to expand March Madness even further.





Wimbledon (3:18): Sinner grabs glory

The Atlanta Braves (30:18): The prospective world beaters now suck?

Club World Cup (47:21): Was it worth it?

Afterballs (1:05:30): Tobin Heath Retires.

(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





Get more Hang Up and Listen with Slate Plus! Join for weekly bonus episodes of Hang Up and Listen and ad-free listening on all your favorite Slate podcasts. Subscribe from the Hang Up and Listen show page on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or visit slate.com/hangupplus for access wherever you listen.





You can email us at hangup@slate.com.





Podcast production and editing by Kevin Bendis, with production assistance from Ben Richmond.







