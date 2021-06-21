Did the Supreme Court Just Kill the NCAA?

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss NBA injuries, Kevin Durant’s heroics, and Ben Simmons’ struggles. Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern also joins to assess the Supreme Court’s decision in NCAA v. Alston. Finally, David Epstein talks about distance runner Shelby Houlihan, who claims her positive drug test came from eating a burrito.

NBA (3:14): What does the data say about NBA injuries? And what happened to the Nets and Sixers?

Alston v. NCAA (24:13): Does this week’s unanimous ruling put the college sports business model in peril?

Houlihan (46:50): The case against the American track star, and why she might be telling the truth.

Afterball (66:33): Stefan on the on-field death of NFL player Chuck Hughes.





Podcast production by Margaret Kelley.





