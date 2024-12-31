Who Gets Christmas: The NFL or NBA?

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Ben Lindbergh, and Lindsay Gibbs close out 2024 Hang Up and Listen-style. They dig into the War for Christmas being waged between the NFL and NBA. Then they look at Alex Ovechkin’s attempts to break Wayne Gretzky’s 894 goals record. Next they discuss the rise of the alt-cast and what that means for broadcasting games.





On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the hosts share the underrated sports stories of 2024 as well as what everyone should be watching in 2025.





War for Christmas(2:45): Who gets claim to the day: the NFL or the NBA?

Alex Ovechkin (21:33): Can he beat the hockey GOAT’s goals record? It suddenly looks like a matter of time, but the story isn’t breaking into mainstream coverage much.

Alternative Broadcasts (38:37): Do we really want a Toy Story football overlay?

(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





