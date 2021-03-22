The TikTok Video That Blew Up College Basketball

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about the opening weekend of March Madness. They also discuss the inequalities between the men’s and women’s tournaments, and author Jessica Luther joins for a conversation about the assault lawsuits against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

NCAA Tournament (3:03): A bunch of fun games or just a whole lot of bad basketball?

March Madness inequality (20:38): How a viral TikTok video brought attention to NCAA disparities.

Deshaun Watson (37:14): How to think about the allegations, and what comes next.

Afterball (54:17): Josh on “you don’t need a 3 here.”

Podcast production by Margaret Kelley.

Slate Plus members get bonus segments and ad-free podcast feeds. Sign up now.