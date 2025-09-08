When Trump Took Center Court

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Ben Lindbergh, and Lindsay Gibbs are joined by tennis writer Ben Rothenberg for a breakdown of the U.S. Open’s final days - where Trump was booed, Alcarez and Sinner battled, and Osaka was defeated. They also delve into the recent Steve Ballmer controversy, as well as Week 1 of the NFL. Finally, Ben has an afterball on the legacies of goalie Ken Dryden and second baseman Davey Johnson.

On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the hosts speak to Monash University researcher Erik Denison about homophobia plaguing Australian football.





U.S. Open (2:42): Arthur Ashe vs. Trump

Clippers (24:36): Examining Pablo Torre’s recent investigation into Steve Ballmer and the Clippers.

NFL (39:11): The Bills’ Sunday night stunner

Afterballs (49:06): Ben remembers Ken Dryden and Davey Johnson.





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





Podcast production and editing by Kevin Bendis, with production assistance from Patrick Fort.