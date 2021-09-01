Don’t Cry Over Spilled Milk Crates

The milk crate challenge, an online viral challenge where people attempt to walk up and down a pile of milk crates stacked to resemble steps, has become so popular that it even shut down a highway and two parks in Atlanta. On today’s episode, Rachelle and Madison recount how this challenge rose to viral fame, talk to Keith Dorsey who coordinated the Atlanta event, and even try to find some milk crates of their own.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Derek John.

