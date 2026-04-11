Wikipedia Is The Most Human Place On The Internet

On today’s episode, host Kate Lindsay is joined by creator Annie Rauwerda, who runs the popular @depthsofwikipedia account, to talk about 25 years of Wikipedia and the platform’s recent decision to ban AI. While Wikipedia has long been seen as an infinite well of knowledge, it’s kept alive by hundreds of thousands of dedicated human volunteers. From the teenager who’d drive to historical sites to find official sources to the persnickety editor whose only activity is deleting the phrase “comprised of” from entries, the humans of Wikipedia are what make the depths of Wikipedia so special.





This podcast is produced by Vic Whitley-Berry, Daisy Rosario, and Kate Lindsay.