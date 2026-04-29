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We’re Taking This “Mormon” Trend Too Far
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On today’s episode, host Kate Lindsay is joined by ex-Mormon content creator Alyssa Grenfell to discuss the new Secret Lives of Mormon Wives spinoff, Netflix’s Trust Me, and the pop-culturification of Mormonism. While the internet has long been a place for Mormon creators to thrive, now that they’ve gone mainstream, our obsession with MomTok and dirty sodas risks softening, and even obscuring, the religion’s conservative ideology. During a time in history when our conservative government feels more dangerous than ever, we can’t let pop culture give racism and sexism a sugar-coated rebrand.
This podcast is produced by Vic Whitley-Berry, Daisy Rosario, and Kate Lindsay.
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Are 62 Million Men In An Online "Rape Academy?"44:03|On today’s episode, host Kate Lindsay is joined by culture writer Kat Tenbarge to discuss CNN’s recent investigation into a global online “rape academy.” The reporters infiltrated a Telegram group of nearly 1000 men exchanging tactics to drug and sexually assault their partners, which they found through a specific pornography website. However, when CNN reported that this website received 62 million hits in a month, some readers conflated this number with the number of members in the Telegram group, resulting in viral misinformation. Those attempting to correct the record have been accused of minimizing these crimes. Why does the truth feel so controversial?This podcast is produced by Vic Whitley-Berry, Daisy Rosario, and Kate Lindsay.
The Internet Has Kept Katy Perry’s Receipts33:35|On today’s episode, host Kate Lindsay is joined by Slate senior writer Scaachi Koul to discuss the downfall of Katy Perry. Back in 2025, Scaachi wrote a feature about the singer’s descent from beloved pop star to internet meme, but a recent allegation of sexual assault from actress Ruby Rose has cast her legacy in a whole new light. But in revisiting Katy Perry’s past fifteen years, it turns out the real question is: Did Katy Perry change, or did we?This podcast is produced by Vic Whitley-Berry, Daisy Rosario, and Kate Lindsay.
We Are Over Influencers At Coachella39:46|On today’s episode, host Kate Lindsay is joined by Yahoo senior entertainment reporter Kelsey Weekman to discuss influencers at Coachella. Kelsey herself attended Coachella Weekend One, and spoke to creators and regular attendees about what the music festival has become. While the experience itself has been enshittified by brands, even those watching from home are losing interest—especially when the influencers in attendance are betraying their followers and values to do so. This podcast is produced by Vic Whitley-Berry, Daisy Rosario, and Kate Lindsay.
Bosses, Stop Using AI And Do Your Job31:07|On today’s episode, host Kate Lindsay is joined by Slate Good Job columnist Laura Helmuth. In a recent Slate piece, Kate spoke to employees who say their bosses’ use of AI is making their work life harder. Laura and Kate discuss why bosses are using AI at such higher rates than their employees, and how employees can push back against their bosses’ attempts to shirk their responsibilities in favor of chatbots. This podcast is produced by Vic Whitley-Berry, Daisy Rosario, and Kate Lindsay.
Wikipedia Is The Most Human Place On The Internet30:36|On today’s episode, host Kate Lindsay is joined by creator Annie Rauwerda, who runs the popular @depthsofwikipedia account, to talk about 25 years of Wikipedia and the platform’s recent decision to ban AI. While Wikipedia has long been seen as an infinite well of knowledge, it’s kept alive by hundreds of thousands of dedicated human volunteers. From the teenager who’d drive to historical sites to find official sources to the persnickety editor whose only activity is deleting the phrase “comprised of” from entries, the humans of Wikipedia are what make the depths of Wikipedia so special.This podcast is produced by Vic Whitley-Berry, Daisy Rosario, and Kate Lindsay.
The AI Book Scandal Rocking Publishing30:41|On today’s episode, host Kate Lindsay is joined by Slate contributing writer Imogen West-Knights to talk about Shy Girl, the controversial novel whose U.S. publication was cancelled over suspected AI use. The incident reveals just how unprepared the publishing industry is to confront the rise of AI-generated material, but also how AI is secretly already being used in many creative industries—whether anyone likes it or not. This podcast is produced by Vic Whitley-Berry, Daisy Rosario, and Kate Lindsay.
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"Lip Filler Accent" Is Infecting TikTok (and Us)32:34|On today’s episode, host Kate Lindsay is joined by Defector co-owner Alex Sujong Laughlin, whose recent piece about “lip filler accent” identified a new way TikTok is changing how we speak. Even people who don’t have any plastic surgery at all appear to be picking up on the trend, because when it comes to status, sounding like someone who has had plastic surgery is really all that matters. This podcast is produced by Vic Whitley-Berry, Daisy Rosario, and Kate Lindsay, with help from Kevin Bendis.