The AI Book Scandal Rocking Publishing

On today’s episode, host Kate Lindsay is joined by Slate contributing writer Imogen West-Knights to talk about Shy Girl, the controversial novel whose U.S. publication was cancelled over suspected AI use. The incident reveals just how unprepared the publishing industry is to confront the rise of AI-generated material, but also how AI is secretly already being used in many creative industries—whether anyone likes it or not.





This podcast is produced by Vic Whitley-Berry, Daisy Rosario, and Kate Lindsay.