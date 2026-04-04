The Internet Loves To Hate Chappell Roan

On today’s episode, host Kate Lindsay is joined by writer and content creator Josh Lora, who goes by TellTheBees on Substack, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. After yet another meaningless Chappell Roan controversy, this time involving a young fan and a security guard, Kate and Josh look into why Chappell Roan is always such a lightning rod for discourse. What seems like celebrity gossip ends up being used by bad actors online to smear Chappell Roan and discredit her progressive values.





This podcast is produced by Vic Whitley-Berry, Daisy Rosario, and Kate Lindsay.