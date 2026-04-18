We Are Over Influencers At Coachella

On today’s episode, host Kate Lindsay is joined by Yahoo senior entertainment reporter Kelsey Weekman to discuss influencers at Coachella. Kelsey herself attended Coachella Weekend One, and spoke to creators and regular attendees about what the music festival has become. While the experience itself has been enshittified by brands, even those watching from home are losing interest—especially when the influencers in attendance are betraying their followers and values to do so.





This podcast is produced by Vic Whitley-Berry, Daisy Rosario, and Kate Lindsay.