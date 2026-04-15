Bosses, Stop Using AI And Do Your Job

On today’s episode, host Kate Lindsay is joined by Slate Good Job columnist Laura Helmuth. In a recent Slate piece, Kate spoke to employees who say their bosses’ use of AI is making their work life harder. Laura and Kate discuss why bosses are using AI at such higher rates than their employees, and how employees can push back against their bosses’ attempts to shirk their responsibilities in favor of chatbots.





This podcast is produced by Vic Whitley-Berry, Daisy Rosario, and Kate Lindsay.