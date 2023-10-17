What Jim Jordan Knew About Sexual Abuse at Ohio State

Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and special guest Pablo Torre of Pablo Torre Finds Out are joined by Sports Illustrated’s Jon Wertheim to talk about the Ohio State wrestlers speaking out against their former coach Jim Jordan. They also discuss the journalism ethics brouhaha over the Braves’ Orlando Arcia lightly mocking the Phillies’ Bryce Harper. Finally, they assess the rivalry between NBA newsbreakers Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania.

Jim Jordan (4:22): He claims he knew nothing about Richard Strauss’ sexual abuse. A group of Ohio State wrestlers say that’s not true.

Braves-Phillies (26:37): How a locker room joke became an off-field and off-field controversy.

Woj vs. Shams (45:57): Should we care about them and the transactions they report?

Afterball (1:04:00): Josh on the Asian-American tennis players you need to know, including Mackenzie McDonald and Jessica Pegula.