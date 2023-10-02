Dame Time in Milwaukee

Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Kevin Clark of ESPN to talk about Taylor Swift vs. the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills’ rout of the Miami Dolphins. Ben Golliver of the Washington Post also comes on to evaluate the trade of superstar Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. Finally, golf writer Shane Ryan discusses Team Europe’s blowout Ryder Cup win over the United States.





NFL (3:31): Everyone (except Zach Wilson) wins when “Tayvis” hits New Jersey.





NBA (25:31): Dame to the Bucks. Jrue to Boston. Who’s the favorite in the East?





Ryder Cup (50:56): The golf world went nuts over a man not wearing a hat.





﻿Afterball (1:11:41): Josh on athletes and triquetral fractures.