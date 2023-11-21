Formula 1 Hits the Vegas Strip

Josh Levin, Joel Anderson, and Ben Mathis-Lilley are joined by the Ringer’s Lindsay Jones to talk about the controversy Charissa Thompson kicked up about sideline reporting. They also discuss Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, and whether he’ll succeed at bringing a new leadership style to the NFL. Finally, the Wall Street Journal’s Joshua Robinson joins to assess Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Sideline reporting (5:41): Why did Thompson’s admission that she made up reports strike such a nerve?

McDaniel (29:06): Can a humane coach win big in the NFL?

Formula 1 (49L59): How the Las Vegas Grand Prix went from disaster to success.

Afterball (1:07:17): Josh on commercials where athletes celebrate “ordinary people.”